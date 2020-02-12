ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 3.00

News stories about ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISUZY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. 41,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,098. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.55.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co, Ltd.

