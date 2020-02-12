Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.85) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.02) and the highest is ($1.67). Iterum Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.54) to ($7.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Iterum Therapeutics.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.54).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Gabelli downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. G.Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,799,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 78,232 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 242,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Iterum Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

