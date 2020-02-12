Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 667,400 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 917,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 238,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

ITRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens set a $83.00 price target on Itron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Itron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Itron by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Itron by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 11,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITRI traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $88.32. 166,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,158. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average of $77.01. Itron has a twelve month low of $45.54 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

