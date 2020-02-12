J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $115.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti set a $118.00 target price on shares of J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

JCOM opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $74.06 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

