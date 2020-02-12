James Hambro & Partners Sells 7,697 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

James Hambro & Partners trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,313.78.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,150.80 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,586.57 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,913.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1,816.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,062.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.47, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.