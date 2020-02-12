Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) to Hold

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s previous close.

VREX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.50. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.86.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

