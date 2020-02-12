Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $315.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $255.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.26.

Shares of NVDA traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $272.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,243,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,015. The firm has a market cap of $166.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $272.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

