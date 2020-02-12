Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on L3Harris’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for L3Harris in a research report issued on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.10 EPS.

LHX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.65.

NYSE:LHX opened at $228.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.39. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $156.90 and a 12-month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in L3Harris by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in L3Harris by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in L3Harris by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in L3Harris by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in L3Harris by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

