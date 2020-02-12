Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jenoptik presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.93 ($32.48).

JEN traded up €1.58 ($1.84) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €27.44 ($31.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a 52 week high of €36.80 ($42.79). The company’s 50-day moving average is €24.98 and its 200-day moving average is €24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 20.18.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

