Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.21) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.93 ($32.48).

Jenoptik stock traded up €1.58 ($1.84) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €27.44 ($31.91). 310,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,081. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a 12-month high of €36.80 ($42.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.78.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

