Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €29.00 by Baader Bank

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €29.00 ($33.72) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s current price.

JEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.93 ($32.48).

Shares of JEN opened at €27.16 ($31.58) on Wednesday. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a twelve month high of €36.80 ($42.79). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 19.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

