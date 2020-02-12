JET8 Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. In the last week, JET8 has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. JET8 has a market capitalization of $320,580.00 and approximately $486.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JET8 token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.29 or 0.03485478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00255737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00150465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002959 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8 was first traded on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token.

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

