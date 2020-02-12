JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 32,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $151.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.90 and a 200 day moving average of $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

