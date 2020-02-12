Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $12.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jiayin Group an industry rank of 76 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jiayin Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiayin Group stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jiayin Group stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.52 million and a P/E ratio of 7.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. Jiayin Group has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $71.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. Analysts expect that Jiayin Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

