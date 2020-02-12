Jibrel Network (JNT) Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $29,773.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00046705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.93 or 0.06048882 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00057666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00024802 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00120747 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/.

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bibox, Gate.io, Kucoin and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

