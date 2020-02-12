John C. Lechleiter Buys 10,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $8.24. 111,487,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,874,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,501 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 238,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 126,554 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,082,897 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.