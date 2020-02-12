John Edmunds Sells 42,856 Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Stock

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $3,481,621.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,973.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE IPHI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.70. The stock had a trading volume of 168,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,459. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.12. Inphi Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $93.58.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inphi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 11.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inphi by 29.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after buying an additional 105,597 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Inphi by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Inphi during the third quarter worth $8,144,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Inphi by 169.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 65,441 shares during the period.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

