Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Stake Raised by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.4% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 932.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 45,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $573,427.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $931,145.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,892,195.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,700 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Wolfe Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,978,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,624. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.02. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

