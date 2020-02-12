Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.8% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,081,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,103,000 after purchasing an additional 240,367 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,454 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,890,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,271,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,622,000 after purchasing an additional 72,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,037,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,998,000 after purchasing an additional 173,747 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $399.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.64. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $126.10 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

