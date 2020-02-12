JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) a €41.50 Price Target

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) has been assigned a €41.50 ($48.26) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DBAN. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €43.10 ($50.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

DBAN stock traded up €1.20 ($1.40) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €41.95 ($48.78). 21,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,193. The company has a market capitalization of $613.04 million and a PE ratio of 13.76. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a twelve month low of €29.80 ($34.65) and a twelve month high of €41.95 ($48.78). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.04.

Deutsche Beteiligungs Company Profile

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

