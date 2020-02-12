JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €47.00 Price Target

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €47.00 ($54.65) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALO. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.72 ($53.17).

EPA:ALO traded up €1.07 ($1.24) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €48.00 ($55.81). 1,209,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €40.35. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

