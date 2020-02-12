JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €63.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WCH. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Baader Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.79 ($85.80).

ETR WCH opened at €71.70 ($83.37) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €65.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 52 week high of €97.92 ($113.86). The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.34.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

