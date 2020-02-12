JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Eastern Bank’s 6th Largest Position

Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.7% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $45,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,173,000 after acquiring an additional 125,867 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,972,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,437,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,719,000 after purchasing an additional 467,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,965,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

