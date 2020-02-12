JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Boosted by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 4.3% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $39,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,097,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,749,738. The firm has a market cap of $432.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.