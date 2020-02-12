JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $106.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on XPO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $93.44 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.91.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 252,900 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $21,261,303.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 223.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

