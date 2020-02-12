Julia Henderson Acquires 3,110 Shares of Amati AIM VCT PLC (LON:AMAT) Stock

Amati AIM VCT PLC (LON:AMAT) insider Julia Henderson bought 3,110 shares of Amati AIM VCT stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £5,007.10 ($6,586.56).

Shares of AMAT stock opened at GBX 146.50 ($1.93) on Wednesday. Amati AIM VCT PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 147.50 ($1.94). The stock has a market cap of $133.51 million and a P/E ratio of -11.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.90.

