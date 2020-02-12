Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90-700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $716.28 million.Kadant also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.00-5.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KAI. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Kadant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research set a $107.00 price target on Kadant and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.27.

Get Kadant alerts:

Shares of KAI stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,638. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.69 and a 200-day moving average of $94.54. Kadant has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $114.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 9,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $972,269.67. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 99,261 shares in the company, valued at $10,488,909.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,570.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,972 shares of company stock valued at $6,630,559. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.