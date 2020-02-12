Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $153-163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.61 million.Kadant also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.00-5.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.45. The company had a trading volume of 65,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,638. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.32. Kadant has a 52-week low of $77.67 and a 52-week high of $114.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th.

KAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barrington Research set a $107.00 price objective on Kadant and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Kadant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Kadant in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.27.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $580,223.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,935.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $221,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,736.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,972 shares of company stock worth $6,630,559 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

