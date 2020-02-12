Karbo (KRB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $561.00

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, Karbo has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Karbo coin can currently be bought for $0.0644 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular exchanges including Kuna, Crex24, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Karbo has a market capitalization of $530,273.00 and approximately $561.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00903222 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004538 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001936 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo (KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,236,330 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Karbo Coin Trading

Karbo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Kuna, Cryptopia, Livecoin, BTC Trade UA and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.