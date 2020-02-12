Kava Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.85 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, Kava has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $12.20 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00011833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.04 or 0.03535790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00255630 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00143188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava’s total supply is 13,691,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,960,522 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @

. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

Kava can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.