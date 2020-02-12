Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Acquires 105,300 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 105.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Sempra Energy worth $31,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 474.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,417,000 after buying an additional 63,894 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,036,000 after buying an additional 37,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 304,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,954,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.13. 4,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $113.23 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

