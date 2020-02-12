Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Acquires 160,400 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,400 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners accounts for about 0.7% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.50% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $41,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEP. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,094,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,057,000 after acquiring an additional 454,613 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 987.2% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 912,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 828,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 429,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,049,000 after buying an additional 41,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 28.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,820,000 after buying an additional 56,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,046 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.20. 2,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,245. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.29). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,084.21%.

BEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

