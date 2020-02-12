Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Acquires 30,500 Shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Pattern Energy Group worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,659,000 after purchasing an additional 51,442 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 675,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares during the period. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,652,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,676,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Pattern Energy Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEGI. BidaskClub downgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.75 price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

NASDAQ PEGI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 24,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.