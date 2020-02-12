Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Acquires 94,810 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,810 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.9% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $50,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.45. The stock had a trading volume of 28,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,452. The firm has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $181.68 and a twelve month high of $273.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.07.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.