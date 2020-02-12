Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

NYSE:CEM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 20,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,071. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $12.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

In other Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund news, insider Harry D. Cohen sold 7,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $71,688.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Agdern sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $35,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

