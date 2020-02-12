Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 128.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432,532 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806,410 shares during the period. Nextera Energy Partners accounts for 1.3% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 2.36% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $75,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEP. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.79.

Nextera Energy Partners stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,177. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.20 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -141.72%.

Nextera Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.