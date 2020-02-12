Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Buys 10,000 Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,475,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners accounts for about 0.8% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 7.57% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $49,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 11.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 35,383 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 25,902 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 28.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 57,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KNOP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of KNOP stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.12. 20,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,968. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. The company has a market cap of $612.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $71.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

