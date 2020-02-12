Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Buys 95,000 Shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

In other ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund news, Director Robert D. Agdern purchased 5,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $50,344.52.

NYSE:CTR traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 28,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

