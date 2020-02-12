Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Buys Shares of 1,347,627 Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,347,627 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,507,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 3.39% of Noble Midstream Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 389.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 72,654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 117.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 37.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,695,000 after purchasing an additional 701,574 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andy Viens bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.79 per share, with a total value of $32,685.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,030.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $107,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $161,735 over the last three months.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBLX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.58.

NBLX traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $21.68. 144,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,089. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The company has a market cap of $855.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6878 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.69%. This is a boost from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

