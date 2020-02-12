Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Grows Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,683,073 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,800 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up about 1.8% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.66% of Cheniere Energy worth $102,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 49,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.62. 21,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,403. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Fusco bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.90 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 619,976 shares in the company, valued at $37,136,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

