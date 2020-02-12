Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Grows Position in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the quarter. TC Pipelines makes up approximately 1.1% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 2.10% of TC Pipelines worth $63,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCP. Savior LLC bought a new position in TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Pipelines during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of TC Pipelines during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 41.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

TC Pipelines stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,635. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. TC Pipelines, LP has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $44.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCP. Wolfe Research upgraded TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup set a $40.00 price target on TC Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.