Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $10.58 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 38.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 956.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

NYSE:BIP traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $55.09. 5,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,514. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 785.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,871.43%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

