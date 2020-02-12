Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $16.69 Million Stock Holdings in Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,837,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,056,600 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 1.80% of Altus Midstream worth $16,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth $50,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth $142,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Altus Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altus Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Altus Midstream news, CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 20,000 shares of Altus Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ALTM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 181,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,379. Altus Midstream has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.

