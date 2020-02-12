Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $182.63 Million Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,930,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 70,903 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline makes up about 3.1% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 1.36% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $182,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 36,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 55,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

PAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 903,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,737. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

