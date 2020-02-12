Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $21.22 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 109,200 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $21,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,177,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,936,000 after acquiring an additional 76,933 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,018,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,868,000 after acquiring an additional 93,390 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,478,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,679,000 after acquiring an additional 588,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,305,000 after acquiring an additional 56,911 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.61. 499,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

