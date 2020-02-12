Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 35.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 30,523 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 21.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter.

FIF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,957. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

