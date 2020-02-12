Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 276.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 16.0% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 107,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,743. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $8.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.