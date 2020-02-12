Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,546,039 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.97% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $21,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,946,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,252 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,766,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 218,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 60,549 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 401,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CEQP. TheStreet cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of CEQP stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,720. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,190.48%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

