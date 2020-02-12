Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,722,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 537,034 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up 4.7% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 1.01% of Mplx worth $272,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Mplx by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 11,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $383,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $23.60. 2,200,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,792. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Mplx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

