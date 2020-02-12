Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,333,459 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the quarter. Global Partners comprises approximately 0.8% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 6.87% of Global Partners worth $47,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global Partners by 24.2% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Global Partners by 13.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Global Partners by 48.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares during the period. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Global Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Global Partners currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NYSE GLP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,665. Global Partners LP has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a market cap of $661.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 121.39%.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

